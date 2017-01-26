It's in Uganda's interest to keep supporting South Sudan peace efforts

Uganda has a crucial role and interest in supporting South Sudan's efforts to forge a more inclusive transitional government President Museveni will naturally defend Uganda's short-term interests, but he should also work towards longer-term stability by supporting President Salva Kiir's pledge to bring peace through ARCSS implementation, negotiations and national dialogue Uganda has a crucial role and interest in supporting South Sudan's efforts to forge a more inclusive transitional government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.