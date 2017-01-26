It's in Uganda's interest to keep sup...

It's in Uganda's interest to keep supporting South Sudan peace efforts

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Uganda has a crucial role and interest in supporting South Sudan's efforts to forge a more inclusive transitional government President Museveni will naturally defend Uganda's short-term interests, but he should also work towards longer-term stability by supporting President Salva Kiir's pledge to bring peace through ARCSS implementation, negotiations and national dialogue Uganda has a crucial role and interest in supporting South Sudan's efforts to forge a more inclusive transitional government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,982 • Total comments across all topics: 278,283,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC