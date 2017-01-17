IMF's Lagarde to visit Uganda next week
According to Ms Clara Mira, IMF Uganda Country Representative, Ms Lagarde will be in the country from January 25 to 27 The last time such a high level official from the IMF visited Uganda was in 2007 when Mr Takatoshi Kato, the then Deputy Managing Director came into the country. Kampala - The International Monetary Fund Managing Director, Ms Christine Lagarde is expected to visit Uganda next week for three days to hold talks with government official and address a public lecture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC