IMF's Lagarde to visit Uganda next week

According to Ms Clara Mira, IMF Uganda Country Representative, Ms Lagarde will be in the country from January 25 to 27 The last time such a high level official from the IMF visited Uganda was in 2007 when Mr Takatoshi Kato, the then Deputy Managing Director came into the country. Kampala - The International Monetary Fund Managing Director, Ms Christine Lagarde is expected to visit Uganda next week for three days to hold talks with government official and address a public lecture.

