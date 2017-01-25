IMF Managing Director in Uganda for 3 day visit
Ms Largade, together with her entourage, touched down at the Entebbe International Airport on Wednesday evening at about 7:30 pm aboard a private jet Finance Minister Matia Kasaija talks to IMF Managing Director, Ms Christine Lagarde at Entebbe International Airport after her arrival in Uganda. PHOTO BY ALEX ESAGALA The last time such a high level official from the IMF visited Uganda was in 2007 when Mr. Takatoshi Kato, the then Deputy Managing Director came into the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC