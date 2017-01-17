IMF chief visit to highlight Uganda's economic agenda
The Ugandan economy is currently experiencing headwinds and when the International Monetary Fund managing director Ms Christine Lagarde visits the country next week, she will be seeking to understand the long-term objective of reviving it. Ms Lagarde is expected to visit Uganda between January 25 and 28 in what she described as a trip that will help her understand Uganda's economic agenda.
