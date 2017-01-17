How low must Uganda sink before hitting rock bottom?
I felt encouraged that not all Ugandans have buried their conscience, but a lot more needs to be done collectively and individually to cleanse our country of guilt arising from crimes against humanity which have been committed by leaders and agents of successive Ugandan regimes since 1962. Like Ugandans of better days in the 1960s, Eritreans are gentle, hardworking people, thousands of whom have been forced to flee their country by the tyrannical regime of president Isaias Aferwork.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC