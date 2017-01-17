Gov't will not compensate Namanve encroachers
On Thursday, government announced that it had written to holders of land titles in the reserve and wetland, notifying them that their titles are illegal and would be cancelled. "The cancelation of these titles will not attract any compensation, the people claiming ownership of this land, are holding these titles illegally" Betty Amongi the Minister for Lands said.
