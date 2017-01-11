Gen Tumwine, Saleh to oversee changes in army
Gen Salim Saleh and Gen Elly Tumwine have been appointed to oversee the execution of the new changes in the UPDF top command which saw Gen Katumba Wamala dropped as Chief of Defence Forces and replaced by a much younger officer, Gen David Muhoozi, who was promoted from a lower rank of Major General. The Monday night reshuffle which shook up the military hierarchy also saw other senior army officers deployed to new positions.
