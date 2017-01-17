From Uganda with love: Shirt flown th...

From Uganda with love: Shirt flown thousands of miles to honour Graham Taylor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hillingdon Times

A bright orange number 2 shirt has been flown all the way from Uganda to Watford to honour the late Graham Taylor . The shirt sent by Ugandan football team Stegota FC - based in the capital Kampala - is now part of the many tributes lying before the Vicarage Road stadium as a gesture of gratitude to the former Watford manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,051,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC