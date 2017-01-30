Former ministers, MPs join EALA race

Of the 9 MPs Uganda sends to EALA, 6 are from NRM based on the numerical strength it enjoys in Parliament Former state minister, for economic monitoring in the office of the President, Henry Banyenzaki, has thrown his hat in the ring. At least 12 aspirants turned up at the NRM secretariat at Kyadondo Road in Kampala on Monday, according to NRM EC chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.