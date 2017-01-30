Former ministers, MPs join EALA race

Former ministers, MPs join EALA race

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Vision

Of the 9 MPs Uganda sends to EALA, 6 are from NRM based on the numerical strength it enjoys in Parliament Former state minister, for economic monitoring in the office of the President, Henry Banyenzaki, has thrown his hat in the ring. At least 12 aspirants turned up at the NRM secretariat at Kyadondo Road in Kampala on Monday, according to NRM EC chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,421,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC