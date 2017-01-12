East Africa: Tullow Oil Exiting Uganda's Oil Sector?

London-Based Tullow Oil plc's announcement that it is once again scaling down its stake in Uganda's oil development, shedding off nearly two thirds of its shareholdings to the rival firm, Total E&P for $900million is raising fears that the firm could be slowly exiting the country's oil sector. Uganda's oil resource, discovered in 2006 in the Albertan region, is estimated to contain about 6.5billion barrels and projected to produce around 230, 000 barrels per day.

