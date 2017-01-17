Danish SuperLiga side terminates Ugan...

Danish SuperLiga side terminates Ugandan player's contract

1 hr ago Read more: Nerve News

Kampala, Jan 20 - Uganda Cranes striker Emmanuel Okwi has had his five year contract terminated by Danish SuperLiga side Sonderjyske Football Club. According to a statement on the official club website, the club's sports manager Hans Jorgen Haysen said Okwi has not received much playing time and the prospect of more playing time has not improved, reports Xinhua news agency.

Chicago, IL

