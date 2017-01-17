Dakota Wesleyan Students Lend A Hand In Uganda
A group of Dakota Wesleyan University students traveled to Uganda during their winter break to help local communities grow and manage food, develop school curriculum and provide assistance with medical care. The students spent time in both rural communities, such as Bugiri, and in larger cities like Kampala with a population of 7 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC