Dakota Wesleyan Students Lend A Hand ...

Dakota Wesleyan Students Lend A Hand In Uganda

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

A group of Dakota Wesleyan University students traveled to Uganda during their winter break to help local communities grow and manage food, develop school curriculum and provide assistance with medical care. The students spent time in both rural communities, such as Bugiri, and in larger cities like Kampala with a population of 7 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC