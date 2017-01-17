Court orders release of suspect in murder of Eritrean

The continued detention of the applicant without a formal charge or trial was not only unlawful, but a violation of her constitutional rights Buganda Road Court chief magistrate, James Ereemye, has ordered the police to release Lucy Katuramu, one of the suspects in the murder of an Eritrean, Daniel Weldo Okbamichael. Ereemye ordered the Police Force to unconditionally release Katuramu from wherever she is being detained, stating that it violates her constitutional rights.

