Court orders release of suspect in mu...

Court orders release of suspect in murder of Eritrean

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: New Vision

The continued detention of the applicant without a formal charge or trial was not only unlawful, but a violation of her constitutional rights Buganda Road Court chief magistrate, James Ereemye, has ordered the police to release Lucy Katuramu, one of the suspects in the murder of an Eritrean, Daniel Weldo Okbamichael. Ereemye ordered the Police Force to unconditionally release Katuramu from wherever she is being detained, stating that it violates her constitutional rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,001,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC