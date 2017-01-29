.com | Ugandan president's 'I'm not your servant' comment should 'worry us all'
Kampala Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's recent "I'm not your servant" remark "should worry us all", an editorial comment by Uganda's Daily Monitor said on Sunday. Museveni left many in Uganda disappointed last week after he said that he was not a "servant" for Ugandans but a "political fighter".
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
