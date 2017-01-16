.com | Trial resumes of Ugandan LRA warlord

.com | Trial resumes of Ugandan LRA w...

Trial resumes of Ugandan LRA warlord

Former child soldier-turned-warlord Dominic Ongwen was back in the dock on Monday as the first witness appeared in the trial of the Ugandan ex-commander of the Lord's Resistance Army due to last several years. Abducted as a child and pressed into the ranks of the LRA, Ongwen has denied "in the name of God" 70 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity brought against him at the International Criminal Court.

Chicago, IL

