Church to clear Archbishop Nkoyooyo's...

Church to clear Archbishop Nkoyooyo's medical bills

12 hrs ago

Archbishop Ntagali told journalists at his office at Bweranyangi, Bushenyi town on Saturday that the Church, state and friends will clear medical bills of the sixth Ugandan Archbishop BUSHENYI. The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali has said the church, state and friends are to clear medical bills of retired Archbishop, Rev Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyooyo, who is currently undergoing treatment in the United Kingdom.

Chicago, IL

