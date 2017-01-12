Church to clear Archbishop Nkoyooyo's medical bills
Archbishop Ntagali told journalists at his office at Bweranyangi, Bushenyi town on Saturday that the Church, state and friends will clear medical bills of the sixth Ugandan Archbishop BUSHENYI. The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali has said the church, state and friends are to clear medical bills of retired Archbishop, Rev Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyooyo, who is currently undergoing treatment in the United Kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC