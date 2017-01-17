Church House renamed after Janani Luwum
The head of Church of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Boga-Zaire at the time, Archbishop Luwum was slain on February 16, 1977 Dr Hannington Mutebi, the Kampala Diocese assistant bishop, who represented Archbishop Stanley Ntagali, said besides re-developing Luwum's ancestral home, the Church House, which is under construction, has been renamed St Janani Luwum House. Lumum Street in Kampala city central business district was also named after the archbishop.
