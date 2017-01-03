Chess transforms Ugandan girl's life in movie Queen Of Katwe
KEIGHLEY is playing host to a movie rated as the best family film by the Women's Film Critics Circle. Queen Of Katwe, to be screened on Sunday, January 15, was also given an award at the Toronto Film Festival in 2016.
