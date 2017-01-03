Chess queen, Fiona Mutesi named Ugand...

Chess queen, Fiona Mutesi named Ugandan tourism ambassador

21 hrs ago

Robert Katende and Phiona Mutesi at the premiere of Disney's "Queen of Katwe" in Hollywood. Photo/ AFP The government has named famed chess queen, Fiona Mutesi as Uganda's tourism ambassador, following the success of the Queen of Katwe, a movie that chronicles her life.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,382 • Total comments across all topics: 277,704,598

