Centenary struggling for a just society

His words are a careful ensemble that instantly tell you of a grieved man with a lot of disdain for the injustices that he claims are being meted on the people of Kasese Centenary swears in as Kasese Municipality MP during the swearing in ceremony at Parliament in Kampala last year. PHOTO BY ALEX ESAGALA Away from politics, Robert Centenary, the Kasese Municipality MP opens up on his humble beginnings, family life and the uniqueness of his name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.