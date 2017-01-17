Cement companies rush to set up new p...

Cement companies rush to set up new plants in Tororo

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Hardly a kilometre from their site, Hima Cement is also expected to have started production by June 2018 on its $40m plant, also located in Tororo District Left - right: Hima Cement Tororo project manager Sheila Byenkya, Hima Cement chairman Hannington Karuhanga, State minister for Minerals Peter Lokeris, and Hima Cement CEO Daniel Petterson at the groundbreaking ceremony in Tororo yesterday. COURTSEY PHOTO Simba Cement, a Kenyan company, will by end of 2017 have completed a grinding plant just on the Tororo-Mbale highway in Nyakesi village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,845 • Total comments across all topics: 278,103,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC