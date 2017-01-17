Cement companies rush to set up new plants in Tororo
Hardly a kilometre from their site, Hima Cement is also expected to have started production by June 2018 on its $40m plant, also located in Tororo District Left - right: Hima Cement Tororo project manager Sheila Byenkya, Hima Cement chairman Hannington Karuhanga, State minister for Minerals Peter Lokeris, and Hima Cement CEO Daniel Petterson at the groundbreaking ceremony in Tororo yesterday. COURTSEY PHOTO Simba Cement, a Kenyan company, will by end of 2017 have completed a grinding plant just on the Tororo-Mbale highway in Nyakesi village.
