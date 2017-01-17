Bravo to P.7 leavers who performed exceptionally well - Part one
Felix Erongu 13 and Ivan Komagum 13 pupils of Juliana Junior School in Gayaza Kampala being congratulated by their parents at MPL premises after scoring Aggregates 5 each in PLE exams. PHOTO BY COLLEB MUGUME The question that every Ugandan is asking now is how did our pupils who were taught by these illiterate and ignorant teachers manage to perform exceptionally well in the PLE whose results have been published this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC