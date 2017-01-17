Avian flu: What farmers should do
Farmers must practise quarantining of newly introduced birds before mixing them with the rest and restrict access of visitors to farms including avoiding sharing of poultry farm equipment. Medical experts from Agricultural Ministry taking samples from infected duck at Bukakata Landing Site on Wednesday.
