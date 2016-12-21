Armed operatives put Rwot Acana at gu...

Armed operatives put Rwot Acana at gunpoint

19 hrs ago

Armed operatives last Friday intercepted the official car of Acholi paramount chief David Onen Acana II and put him at gunpoint in an operation police have described as "mistaken identity". Rwot Acana, who was returning with five others from Moyo District where he had attended a cultural gala last Thursday, was intercepted at Pabbo trading centre in Amuru District at around 3pm, about 40 kilometers off Gulu Town.

Chicago, IL

