Armed operatives put Rwot Acana at gunpoint
Armed operatives last Friday intercepted the official car of Acholi paramount chief David Onen Acana II and put him at gunpoint in an operation police have described as "mistaken identity". Rwot Acana, who was returning with five others from Moyo District where he had attended a cultural gala last Thursday, was intercepted at Pabbo trading centre in Amuru District at around 3pm, about 40 kilometers off Gulu Town.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
