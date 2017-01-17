Al-Shabaab executes captured Ugandan soldier
Kampala- Jihadist terror group Al-Shabaab have released a video of a purported execution of a Ugandan soldier they captured and took as a prisoner-of-war in August last year. The soldier, only identified as Masasa, was captured during an attack on the Ugandan Military base in Somalia.
