30 people in city arrested as police enforce tobacco law
Thirty people were last Saturday arrested in Kampala in the anti-tobacco operation conducted by the Uganda National Health Consumers Organisation [UNHCO] under the Ministry of Health and the police Thirty people were last Saturday arrested in Kampala in the anti-tobacco operation conducted by the Uganda National Health Consumers Organisation [UNHCO] under the Ministry of Health and the police. This was in pursuit of the implementation of the Tobacco Control Act that was passed by Parliament in July 2015 and assented to by President Museveni.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
