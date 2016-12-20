Want tougher media laws to fight fals...

Want tougher media laws to fight false news? Good luck with that

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Monitor

This newspaper reported that President Museveni urged MPs to support the proposed amendments, expected as soon as the House reconvenes next year, and that the request was met with applause all-around Finally, what should the government do when some idiot sitting in a cafA© in Cambodia doctors an image from say Sierra Leone and sends it around on social media claiming it is from Kasese? The government plans to introduce amendments to current media law in response to what senior officials see as unfair or alarmist reportage of the Kasese incidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,535

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC