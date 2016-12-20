Vision Group in early Uganda Cup exit

Thursday Dec 22

Vision Group FC is out of the Uganda Cup after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Mpigi United in the Buganda region preliminaries. The Industrial Area-based side did better last season but came up short this time round in round two.

