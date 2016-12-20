Ugandans lead way in the switch to mo...

Ugandans lead way in the switch to mobile money remittances

Thursday Dec 22

A few years ago, if you were receiving a remittance from a friend or relative living overseas, you would either go to your local forex bureau to collect your money, or receive a transfer to your bank account. Now data released by money transfer service World Remit shows that Ugandans are leading the globe when it comes to a new way of receiving remittances - getting them sent direct to their phones.

Chicago, IL

