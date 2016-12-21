Uganda: Which Big Plays of 2016 Paid Off? What Next in 2017?
In June 2016, the reappointed Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija allocated a record Shs800 billion to the agricultural sector, nearly four times the annual level of funding enjoyed between 2001 and 2011. This number reflected the fall in external funding for Naads, the agricultural advisory service set up in 2001 that failed to yield results having focused on non-traditional cash crops and food security that ended up impoverishing farmers countrywide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC