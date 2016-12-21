Uganda: Which Big Plays of 2016 Paid Off? What Next in 2017?

In June 2016, the reappointed Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija allocated a record Shs800 billion to the agricultural sector, nearly four times the annual level of funding enjoyed between 2001 and 2011. This number reflected the fall in external funding for Naads, the agricultural advisory service set up in 2001 that failed to yield results having focused on non-traditional cash crops and food security that ended up impoverishing farmers countrywide.

