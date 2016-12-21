Uganda: Talk to Wetland Degraders Before Eviction - Museveni

President Museveni has advised that wetland encroachers should be encouraged to leave the wetlands on their own or face forceful evictions since they are destroying water sources leading to long dry spells and loss of water for production. Delivering his Christmas message at St Mathew Cathedral Kyamate in Ntungamo District on Sunday, the president said there is need for encroachers of several wetlands to leave before they are evicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.