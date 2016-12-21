Uganda: Six Sectors to Miss Budget Allocation for Financial Year 2017/18

Six sectors, including Parliament are set to miss out on budget allocations, for failure to comply with gender and equity requirements for the financial year 2017/18, the Equal Opportunities Commission , has directed. According to the assessment report released in Kampala recently, three sectors including Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Energy and Mineral Development and that of Accountability did not achieve the minimum qualifying score on gender and equity in their Budget Framework Papers while Justice, Law and Order Sector, Public Sector Management and Legislature did not submit.

