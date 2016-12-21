Uganda: Six People Killed in Teso During Christmas Season
During a press briefing on Tuesday, East Kyoga Regional Police Commander , Francis Tumwesigye, said three people died in a fatal accident when the vehicle registration number UAP 594W Land Cruiser they were traveling in overturned at Acilo trading centre along Soroti- Serere road on Monday t about 9:00pm. The driver is suspected to have been running at high speed.
