Uganda: Rwenzururu King Mumbere Gets TV, Fridge in Jail

Remanded Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere has been allowed some privileges by the prisons authorities that include access to a personal television set, fridge and a chef who will be in charge of preparing his meals in his Luzira prison cells, Daily Monitor has learnt. Speaking to this newspaper yesterday, Mr Samuel Muyizzi, one of the defence lawyers of the remanded king said the prisons authorities have substantially complied with the directives of the Jinja Chief Magistrate, Mr John Francis Kaggwa, to have the aforementioned at his disposal.

Chicago, IL

