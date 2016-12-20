Uganda: Reviewing Lumumba's Two Years...

Uganda: Reviewing Lumumba's Two Years As Ruling Party Secretary General

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

On the morning of October 9, 2003, then State minister for Health Mike Mukula walked down the steps of the government building at Busoga Square in Jinja where he was to preside over the Independence Day celebrations. In tow was Jinja Resident District Commissioner Deo Kayongo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,744 • Total comments across all topics: 277,363,681

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC