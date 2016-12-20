Uganda: Parliament Throws Out Museven...

Uganda: Parliament Throws Out Museveni's Directive On Income Tax Bill

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Parliament has rejected President Museveni's directive on the Income Tax Act seeking to ring-fence oil production sharing from taxes. Mr Museveni on November 23 this year returned the bill to Parliament for the third time, and directed the House to amend Clause 6 of Section 89G, to scrap income tax on oil production, fearing that it would undermine oil production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,595

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC