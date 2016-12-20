Uganda: Parliament Throws Out Museveni's Directive On Income Tax Bill

Parliament has rejected President Museveni's directive on the Income Tax Act seeking to ring-fence oil production sharing from taxes. Mr Museveni on November 23 this year returned the bill to Parliament for the third time, and directed the House to amend Clause 6 of Section 89G, to scrap income tax on oil production, fearing that it would undermine oil production.

