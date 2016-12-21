Uganda: Nakasero Mosque Raid Was Search Operation - Police Chief
The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, has said the raid on Tuesday at Nakasero Mosque was as a result of information revealed by a Muslim suspect in connection to the killing of Maj Sheikh Kiggundu. Maj Kiggundu was gunned down on November 26 at Masanafu Trading Centre in Rubaga Division, Kampala.
