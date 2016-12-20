Uganda: MPs Block Plan to Use Shs116.7 Billion Petroleum Fund Money for Oil Roads
Parliament has turned down the government's request to withdraw Shs116.6 billion from the Petroleum Fund to finance the construction of roads in the oil belt. "So please go back and file the necessary papers namely the Appropriation Bill on this issue before we can proceed."
