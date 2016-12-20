Uganda: MP Lubwama Loses Round One in Election Petition
The High Court in Kampala has allowed a voter to file an election petition out of the stipulated 30 days challenging Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama's academic qualifications. Justice Margret Oumo Oguli on Monday granted permission to Rubaga South voter Habib Buwembo saying there was unchallenged evidence on court record showing that Kato Lubwama lied to the Electoral commission that he possesses a valid certificate of O'level from Old Kampala SSS yet the same is not registered by the Uganda Registration services Bureau.
