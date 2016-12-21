Uganda: Mob Lynches a Senior Army Off...

Uganda: Mob Lynches a Senior Army Officer on Christmas Day

A mob in Mukono District on Christmas Day clobbered a senior UPDF officer to death on suspicion that he was a thief. Lt Col Keba Nepekele had reportedly entered a shop in Mukono Town and asked the yet-to-be-named female mobile money dealer to process and remit Shs500,000 to his account.

