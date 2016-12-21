Uganda: Makerere Students Reject Tuition Fee Deadline

Makerere University students have rejected the deadline given for all students to pay up tuition fees or miss out on sitting their end of first semester exams. The university vice chancellor, Prof John Dumba Ssentamu, had directed in a statement issued on December 28, that no student would be allowed to sit for the exams without full payment of their fees by the 12th week of the semester.

