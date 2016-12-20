Uganda: Kasaija Warns UNRA On U.S.$151 Million Busega-Mpigi Expressway
Uganda has signed a sh545billion loan from the African Development Bank to help finance the construction of a four-lane 23.7 kilometer Busega-Mpigi expressway. The AfDB earlier this year approved $245 million in loans and grants to Uganda and Rwanda to finance this transport project that will boost regional trade and decongest traffic from Kampala to Mpigi.
