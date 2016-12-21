Uganda: Kampala Mayor Writes to City Director Over Unpaid Salary Arrears
Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has given an end of December 2016 ultimatum to Kampala Capital City Authority executive director Jenifer Musisi to pay his salary arrears and other emoluments that accumulated between December 2013 and May 2016. The communication follows a December 15 KCCA authority meeting which directed the KCCA technical team led by Ms Musisi to commence Mr Lukwago's payment immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC