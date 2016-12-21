Uganda: Kampala Mayor Writes to City ...

Uganda: Kampala Mayor Writes to City Director Over Unpaid Salary Arrears

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has given an end of December 2016 ultimatum to Kampala Capital City Authority executive director Jenifer Musisi to pay his salary arrears and other emoluments that accumulated between December 2013 and May 2016. The communication follows a December 15 KCCA authority meeting which directed the KCCA technical team led by Ms Musisi to commence Mr Lukwago's payment immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,344 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,198

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC