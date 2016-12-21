Uganda: Kampala Mayor Writes to City Director Over Unpaid Salary Arrears

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has given an end of December 2016 ultimatum to Kampala Capital City Authority executive director Jenifer Musisi to pay his salary arrears and other emoluments that accumulated between December 2013 and May 2016. The communication follows a December 15 KCCA authority meeting which directed the KCCA technical team led by Ms Musisi to commence Mr Lukwago's payment immediately.

