Uganda: Investigations on Child Rights Activist's Murder Still 'Incomplete'
More than a month after the killing of child rights activist, Kenneth Akena Watmon, investigations into his suspected murder are incomplete, the State told court yesterday. Murder suspects Matthew Kanyamunyu, his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari and brother Joseph Kanyamunyu had been produced before court for the second time since they were charged on November 22 with the murder of Akena.
