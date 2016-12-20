Uganda: I Will Use Non-Violent Means to Capture Power - Besigye

Mbale/Tororo - Dr Kizza Besigye, a former presidential candidate, has reiterated earlier remarks condemning the use of violent means to dislodge the current NRM regime from power. Dr Besigye first made the remarks early this year while protesting the outcome of the February 18 presidential election at his Kasangati home in Wakiso District.

