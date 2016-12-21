Uganda: How King Mumbere Celebrated C...

Uganda: How King Mumbere Celebrated Christmas in Jail

Unlike what he has been used to in the past, King Charles Wesley Mumbere spent Christmas in a very different way in Luzira prison. According to the Rwenzururu kingdom spokesperson, Mr Clarence Bwambale, the king usually spends Christmas at his palace with his people.

