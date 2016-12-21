Uganda: Fire Guts Cassablanca Bar and...

Uganda: Fire Guts Cassablanca Bar and Restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Mr Emilian Kayima, fire brigade police is still investigating the cause of the fire which gutted the bar. "The main building was not affected but the wooden extension of the bar was burnt to ashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,888 • Total comments across all topics: 277,417,964

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC