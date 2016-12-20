Uganda: Date Set for Makerere University Reopening
The management of Makerere University has resolved that the institution be reopened on January 2, to allow for the completion of the first semester. Mr Barnabas Nawangwe, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Finance and Administration told Daily Monitor that management awaits the final decision from the council, the top governing body, so that the university can resume operations on the agreed date.
