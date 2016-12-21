Uganda: Country's Security Agencies I...

Uganda: Country's Security Agencies Infiltrated by Mafia - Police General

A mafia outfit has infiltrated Uganda's security and intelligence agencies and use their elaborate networks to commit sophisticated crimes, including financial frauds in collusion with employees of banks, the Inspector General of Police , has said. Gen Kale Kayihura said the cabal is so powerful and has informers at financial institutions, who provide them up-to-date information on clients with hefty cash on their bank accounts, and in security circles, which shield them.

Chicago, IL

