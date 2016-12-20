Uganda: Besigye's Lawyer Sues Govt Af...

Uganda: Besigye's Lawyer Sues Govt After Police Blocked Their Meeting

Tuesday Dec 20

Mr Ladislaus Rwakafuzi, a human rights advocate has sued the Attorney General seeking compensation for loss of business due to the actions of police officers who blocked his client, Dr Kizza Besigye from accessing his offices at Uganda House along Kampala road. According to court documents, copies of which were seen by this reporter, Mr Rwakafuzi is now seeking court's declaration and orders against the violation of right to practice one's profession and to carry on a lawful occupation, trade or business.

Chicago, IL

